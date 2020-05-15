Drug trafficking suspect nabbed, RM52,500 syabu seized

SANDAKAN: A local man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

He was caught in possession of about one kilogram of methamphetamine (syabu) on May 12, at about 8pm at a roadblock at Mile 30, Ulu Dusun here.

The arrest was made as a result of intelligence information from the Narcotics Nucleus Secretariat (SNN) Sabah of Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman in collaboration with the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of Sandakan Headquarters Police Station here.

According to Sandakan District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin, the suspect was driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle towards Sandakan town when the police inspected his vehicle and found a plastic bag with a tea packaging that contained transparent powder, believed to be syabu.

The police then seized the syabu which is estimated to be worth about RM52,500, which makes it the third-largest drug bust in Sandakan district this year.

Early investigation revealed that the suspect had been using the same modus operandi by getting drug supply from a neighbouring district with a four-wheel-drive, with the excuse that he was going to get coconuts for business.

The suspect is a lorry driver who lives in Rancangan Sungai Manila, Mile 12 here.

“The suspect has tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine drugs. Further investigation is being carried out to identify and locate the drug supplier. The case is investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” Azhar said.

The suspect is currently remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The suspect is facing the death penalty or imprisonment for life and whipping if found guilty.

Azhar said that SNN and the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of Sandakan Headquarters Police Station are always working to curb attempts of drugs distribution in the districts in Sabah.