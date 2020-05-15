GPS cannot blow hot and cold on PDA, says Soon Koh on Petronas settlement

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has questioned if the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has backtracked on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) due to its settlement with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on the State Sales Tax (SST).

Its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said GPS seemed to be so desperate for the RM2 billion in SST owed by Petronas that it was ready to accept that the PDA applies to Sarawak when its own ministers had repeatedly stated that the PDA has no force of law in the state.

He cited a news report on March 9, 2018, where the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was quoted as saying: “Petroleum Development Act, Territorial Sea Act (TSA) not applicable to Sarawak”.

He added that after noting that the state DUN had not endorsed both laws and that they could not be implemented, the chief minister also told reporters: “Now, quote me properly; any law that is ultra vires the constitution under Article 4 of the Federal Constitution is void”.

Wong said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing and state cabinet member, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, had also made similar statements against the PDA and TSA.

“The issue whether the PDA is null and void in Sarawak is a core issue in the suit by the Sarawak government against Petronas for payment of the sales tax,” said Wong.

“The GPS government cannot be permitted to blow hot and cold on this issue. Having taken a clear and unequivocal stand that the PDA and TSA are null and void in Sarawak, they cannot turn around and say that all Petronas rights under the PDA are valid.”

Wong’s latest claim against the state government stems from a statement issued last week on the settlement.

Among others, it said: “Namun begitu, kesemua surat cara dan perjanjian yang telah dipersetujui antara Kerajaan Negeri Sarawak dengan Petronas di bawah Akta Kemajuan Petroleum 1974 [Akta 144] masih sah dan berkuat kuasa. Begitu juga, Petronas masih diiktiraf sebagai syarikat minyak negara yang mempunyai kuasa penuh dalam mengawal selia seluruh pembangunan industri minyak dan gas di negara ini, selaras dengan Perlembagaan Persekutuan. (However, all of the instruments and agreements that have been agreed between the Sarawak State Government and Petronas under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 [Act 144] are still valid and in force. Similarly, Petronas is still recognized as a national oil company with full authority over regulating the entire development of the country’s oil and gas industry, in accordance with the Federal Constitution).”

The statement was signed by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Petronas Chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh.

Wong said GPS could table a motion in the State Legislative Assembly to validate the PDA and push it through with its overwhelming majority of assemblymen in the DUN.

He, however, said to do so would be nothing less than a betrayal of Sarawak’s rights which the late Datuk Patinggi Adenan Satem had fought so hard for.

“Tok Nan would never have sacrificed Sarawak rights over its oil and gas for the sake of recovering a debt that the Court had already ordered Petronas to pay,” said Wong, referring to Adenan who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2017.