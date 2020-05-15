Immunisation for Primary One students available at govt health facilities – Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents and guardians of Year One pupils are urged to get the scheduled immunisation for their children from the nearest health facilities upon receiving appointment date through their respective schools.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Conditional Movement Control Order, immunisation programmes could not be carried out in schools.

He said this involves immunisations for measles, rubella, diphtheria and tetanus for Year One pupils, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for Form One female students, and the ATT (additional dose for tetanus vaccine) for all Form Three students.

“The immunisation service for school children will continue, but while the schools are closed, the service will be provided at government health facilities such as Health Clinic, Mother and Child Health Clinic or the nearest district health office.

“This year, the focus is on the immunisation for Year One pupils. For this, the ministry is collaborating with the Education Ministry to facilitate announcement to parents or guardians on the immunisation programme,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said while the government was struggling to contain the spread of the Covid-19, parents and all members of the public must work hand in hand with the ministry to prevent communicable diseases.

He added that continuous support for the immunisation programmes was crucial to protect the health and future of the schoolchildren. — BERNAMA