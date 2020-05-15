Inter-district travel permit not needed

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has clarified that there is no longer a need for the public to obtain permission if they wish to go for inter-district travel.

However, he said it must be done with caution, stressing that only four persons are allowed to travel in a single vehicle at a time.

Shafie had also reminded the people to manage their shopping plans for the upcoming festive season.

“There is no need to shop for items every single day. This will not only cause congestion on the road but also in the malls.

“Only shop once in a while. Try to manage your life. Only shop once a week,” he told reporters when met after presenting Hari Raya goodies to the state’s security forces personnel at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) yesterday.

Shafie said public transport vehicles (which include taxis, buses and aircraft) in the state are only allowed to fill 50 per cent of their seats.

In view of this, he said the State Government would look into how it could assist the bus operators in the state who might be affected by the new directive.

He said the State Government will look for comprehensive ways to enable public transport operators in the state to operate in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“I know there are (bus operators) complaining.

Sometimes buses for example from Kota Kinabalu to Menumbok or Kuala Penyu, if only accommodating half load (from the bus seating) they may not be able to cover the cost of oil.

The Chief Minister said he had discussed with AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes on how to increase the number of domestic flights within Sabah.

He said the State Government had also advised airlines to open more domestic routes during the CMCO to enable them to cover operating costs, although the revenue earned was only half of the normal income.

He said the public transport sector should be managed in a systematic and orderly manner to meet the needs of the people at the grassroots level, thus facilitating their movement during this period.

Shafie said border controls would continue to be tightened in order to safeguard the people of Sabah while ensuring no foreign elements penetrated the nation’s borders.

When asked to comment on the Federal Government’s decision to allow Hari Raya visits on the first day of the celebration, Shafie said such activities should be put under control.

During the event, more than 30 government agencies, ministries, government-linked companies (GLCs) and associations donated Hari Raya goodies to the nine security agencies in the state.