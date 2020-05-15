Lee satisfied with compliance level with CMCO guidelines

MIRI: The level of compliance among Mirians with guidelines of the Conditional Movement Control Order, particularly in supermarkets, is satisfactory, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin yesterday.

The matter was discussed during Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) for Covid-19 meeting chaired by Lee, who is also the minister in charge of the committee.

The meeting was to discuss the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in major supermarkets, shops, offices, trading premises and public places in Miri.

In view of that, Lee with several members of MDMC as well as its enforcement team went to Boulevard Shopping Complex yesterday to monitor the public’s compliance with the CMCO and found it to be satisfactory.

“Based on our observation this morning (yesterday), we can see premises operators in this shopping mall abiding by the SOP guidelines from KKM (Health Ministry) and MDMC by implementing social distancing, temperature screening and hand sanitising on everyone entering their premises,” he said in a press statement.

Also present during the inspection were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri Health officer Dr P. Raviwharmma, Miri City Council secretary Morshidi Fredrick and Miri Civil Defence officer Lt Hazle Shah Abdul Hamid.