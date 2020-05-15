‘Let Sibu people judge me’, Soon Koh tells SUPP branches

KUCHING: Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is unfazed by the challenge hurled at him by the Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) branches in Sibu to list down his achievements as a long serving assemblyman of Bawang Assan.

“Let Sibu people judge me. I also welcome candidates to contest in Bawang Assan in the forthcoming State election,” the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said today.

The SUPP Bukit Assek, Bawang Assan, Dudong, Pelawan and Nangka branches had, in a joint statement last night, challenged Wong, who was formerly a leader in SUPP, to list down 10 political and economic developments he brought to Sibu.

Wong has been the Bawang Assan assemblyman since 1991 and had served in the state cabinet for 15 years until he resigned last year as the second finance minister.

In his statement today, Wong also blasted the five SUPP branches for attacking him for saying that the Petronas settlement of RM2 billion was far short of the total expected income of RM6.775 billion for budgets 2019 and 2020.

Wong said they failed to understand that his comments reported in The Borneo Post on May 10 were in response to an explanation from the state’s de facto law minister, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“I have therefore already explained that I was only informed the settlement by Petronas was only for year 2019 from her reply to my first press release.

“It is a pity that all five SUPP branches could not understand the press report or they would not have wasted their time to say the same thing that had already been pointed out by me on Sunday,” said Wong.