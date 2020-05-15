Malay version of Guidebook on Standing Orders of Dewan Rakyat launched

KUALA LUMPUR: The Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof yesterday launched the Malay version of the book titled Malaysian Parliamentary Procedure: A Guide to the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

The guidebook, authored by Monique M. Smith and Maha Balakrishnan, was translated into Malay by Adam Adli using the title ‘Tatacara Parlimen: Panduan Peraturan-Peraturan Majlis Mesyuarat Dewan Rakyat’.

In his speech, Mohamad Ariff also expressed hope that the book will provide better understandings to those who are directly involved in the parliamentary institution and also to the people who wanted to understand the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat in a simple way.

He also described the launch of the book as very timely as many quarters are now paying extra attention to the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting which is scheduled for Monday.

“All eyes will be on the Dewan Rakyat sitting with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place (on Monday) next week. Hence, I really recommend this guidebook for a better understanding of the parliamentary procedures,” he said at the launching ceremony held online via Webex Meet application at the Parliament Library.

On March 2, Mohamad Ariff launched the original version of the book at Parliament.

Mohamad Ariff also commended the National Democratic Institute and the authors for their endless persistence to ensure that the guidebook is produced.

He said the book would also be included in an upcoming book project titled Law, Principles and Practice in Dewan Rakyat which provides comprehensive explanations and illustration of parliamentary principles, rules and procedures. — Bernama