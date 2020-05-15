Mandatory quarantine again for all returnees – director

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has decided to reimpose mandatory quarantine on all returning Sabahans at gazetted centres following the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

The returnees will be quarantined for 14 days, starting from the date of arrival, said Sabah Health Department Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi in a statement issued here yesterday.

She said the decision to alter the standard operating procedure requiring all returning Sabahans to undergo quarantine at designated centres was also due to the failure of certain people to adhere to the home quarantine order.

On May 12, two more individuals in Tawau were caught flouting their home quarantine order and were admitted to a quarantine centre until the quarantine period is up.

While at the quarantine centre, health and medical officers would carry out assessments whether individuals were able to carry out the remainder of their quarantine at home, she said.

Nevertheless, she said that would also be determined by the suitability of the home environment.

Those allowed to undergo home quarantine are required to strictly adhere to the order and that they can call the CPRC of the Health Department at 088-219455 or email at [email protected] for more information.

At the same time, Dr Christina also said the department’s Inspectorate and Legal unit (UIP) had conducted checks on 514 premises during a joint operation on May 12.

During the checks, three premises, one in Kinabatangan and two in Pitas, were ordered shut for failing to abide by the social distancing order.

She also said in her statement that strict obedience to the new norms and standard operating procedures issued by the government were necessary to control the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah.

She added that failure to do so would result in increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, no new Covid-19 case was reported in Sabah yesterday. The Covid-19 tally for Sabah remains at 330 cases.

And two more cases were discharged. The total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Sabah now stands at 293.

Out of all the districts in Sabah, only 10 still have active Covid-19 cases. They are Tawau (4), Kota Kinabalu (6), Lahad Datu (5), Tuaran (1), Kinabatangan (2), Keningau (7), Penampang (2), Kunak (1), Semporna (4) and Ranau (1).

There are 33 active cases in Sabah.