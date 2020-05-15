Many against having open houses amid Covid-19 pandemic

BINTULU: Many residents here do not agree with the national stand on allowing open house visits during Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the world.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that open houses would be allowed on the first day only for up to 20 close family members.

Ali Sabri Sabir Ali Khan, 64, said although a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been provided, many would still be worried as there is no vaccine in sight.

“The most powerful vaccine for the time being is prevention, which is better than cure. The key now is there are no vaccines and treatments for Covid-19,” he said.

Ali Sabri said for the sake of everyone’s safety, there needs to be sacrifice this year by staying safe at home.

“Why is celebrating via video calls and other social media apps not enough while the world is in danger of this Covid-19 pandemic? Are we going to die if we cannot celebrate it this year?” he questioned.

Rudy Jaya, 43, agreed with the government’s decision to limit the number of visitors.

“The reason is to reduce close contact, we might not know maybe one of the visitors is probably a Covid-19 carrier,” he said, adding the maximum of 20 visitors would enable homeowners to monitor conditions should there be a Covid-19 case.

“It will help us to identify who are the visitors during that time.”

For Flora Patrick, 37, open houses should not be allowed at all.

“Hari Raya and Gawai we can celebrate every year and people are not financially stable now after the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Government servants may not really be affected as they received full salaries, but for daily paid workers and those in the private sector, we feel the pressure,” she said.

Flora added no visitors should be allowed as it is better to be safe than sorry.

Naimah Ishak, 30, suggested that open houses could be allowed in areas that have remained green zones, but not for those that had just become green zones after previously having cases.

“Twenty people for the visits is actually quite a lot, especially those with a small house, it will surely be crowded,” she said.

Naimah pointed out that she will not return to Mukah this year for Aidilfitri with her husband and son.

“Let us be patient for a while, just wait until we can fully recover from this pandemic. It is for our own safety and our loved ones,” she added.

Mendu Manggat, 42, will refuse to allow anyone to visit during Gawai Dayak.

“We don’t know the travel history of each individual, who will be coming to our house and I don’t agree with it,” she said.

Mendu said her family will just remain at home to stay safe.

“A bit sad because almost every year, we will go back to our hometown to celebrate Gawai, but not this year for the safety of everyone,” she said.

Bibiana Enda Kelambu also disagreed with the government’s decision to allow open houses.

She said it is important to strictly adhere to the previous MCO restrictions to prevent a second wave of infections.