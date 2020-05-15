Ministry hopes for closer ties with counterparts in Brunei

KUCHING: The Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak looks forward to working closely with its counterparts in Brunei Darussalam to forge cordial relations among the young generation from both sides, said Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Youth and Sports said the people in Brunei Darussalam and Sarawak “have many similarities including speaking the same Malay language which can facilitate better understanding on many aspects of traditions and cultures”.

He said these when receiving a courtesy call from outgoing Consul General of Brunei Pengiran Krtini Pengiran Tahir, who will be returning home for her new assignment there.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the Brunei Consulate had worked closely with the state government in many areas especially in tourism industry, as shown by the encouraging number of tourists from the neighbouring country coming to Sarawak, particularly to Miri, which is one of their popular local destinations.

He congratulated Pengiran Krtini on her new assignment and wished her all the best in her undertakings.