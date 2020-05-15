Motorists reminded to display parking coupons starting Monday – MBKS

KUCHING: Motorists within the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will have to display parking coupons from Monday as most economic sectors resume operations during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

A notice by MBKS today said parking fees would be re-imposed effective May 18 in tandem with the recent decision of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on resumption of most businesses from May 12.

“In line with the decision made by SDMC to allow almost all economic sectors and business activities across Sarawak to resume operations from May 12, 2020, therefore, parking fees will be re-imposed effective May 18, 2020 at the designated coupon parking places within the Council of the City of Kuching South,” announced the notice.

MBKS offered free parking for motorists from March 20 to May 12 during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The MCO was enforced from Mar 18 to May 12 followed by CMCO until June 9 to help the country break the chain of Covid-19 infection.