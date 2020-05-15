No change in waste collection schedule for Aidilfitri, Gawai – Trienekens

KUCHING: There will be no change in the waste collection schedule for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai, announced Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd today.

“The waste collection services in all relevant areas under Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Serian District Council (MDS) will be carried out according to the normal schedule during the eves of the upcoming Hari Raya (May 23) and Gawai (May 31) celebrations,” assured Trienekens in a statement.

According to Trienekens’ Department Manager for Logistics Operations III Halix Kuyong, the company’s operation teams are doubling their collection rounds for a month starting mid-May to ensure that additional waste from the celebrating zones are cleared smoothly and efficiently.

He said waste volume usually increased significantly during festive seasons.

“Therefore, we would like to seek the public’s cooperation to pack their waste properly to prevent spillage as this can help ease the collection process,” he added.

Members of the public are reminded to keep their housing area clean at all times.

“Any additional waste that cannot fit into the wheel bins should be kept inside garbage bags, tied securely and placed next to the wheel bins on collection day.

“To prevent unnecessary amount of rain water or leachate, the bins should be closed at all times while soup or gravy from food waste should be drained out before being discarded,” pointed out the statement.

As a safety measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, members of the public are also advised not to dispose of their used face masks or gloves indiscriminately.

“These used items should be placed inside a plastic bag, tied securely and disposed of into the wheel bin. Residents should also wash their hands thoroughly each time after disposal,” the statement added.

For more information, call Trienekens’ Hotline at 082-612300.