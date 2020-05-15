Parking fees in DBKU areas to resume Monday, says council

KUCHING: The waiver of parking fees in Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) areas will come to an end from Monday during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said a DBKU notice today.

“In line with the decision made by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to allow almost all economic sectors across Sarawak to resume operations from May 12, 2020, therefore, parking fees will be re-imposed effective May 18, 2020 at the designated coupon parking places within the jurisdiction of the Commission of the City of Kuching North,” it said.

Although most business sectors have resumed operations from May 12, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced an extension of the CMCO until June 9.

DBKU did not charge parking fees on motorists during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 20 to May 12.

The MCO, which was the federal government’s efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, was enforced from March 18 to May 12.