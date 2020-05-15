Passengers arriving at Sandakan Airport to be quarantined

SANDAKAN: All passengers arriving in Sandakan Airport from Kuala Lumpur (including Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu transit flights) are to be quarantined in Batu Sapi Quarantine Centre, Mile 7 while waiting for the results of the swab test, beginning May 13.

Sandakan Municipal Council President, Wong Foo Tin said that following order from the State Government on the matter, SMC had instructed all arrivals from Kuala Lumpur to take a swab test.

“While waiting for their test results, they are to be quarantined in PPR Batu Putih, Mile 7. If their results come out negative of Covid-19, health and medical personnel would need to conduct a health and risk assessment.

“If they decide to be of low risk and good health, they will be allowed to conduct the remaining days of their quarantine period in their respective homes. However, permission for home quarantine is subjected to the suitability of the home structure, size, and other residents at the home (whether they are of the high-risk group),” Wong said.