Ports segment hit by both demand, supply sides

KUCHING: The ports segment has been hit at both the demand and supply sides, analysts say while continuing to view positively the outlook for ports in the region, Malaysia included, over the longer term period.

According to AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), on the demand side, the pandemic has hurt global consumption and investment, resulting in lower shipping volumes and hence container throughput at the ports.

“On the supply side, global manufacturers have been operating with sub-optimal utilisation as their suppliers along the supply chain have been affected in varying degrees by the pandemic,” the research firm said.

“Lower factory production has translated to less cargoes handled at the ports. In fact, the ports have also suffered a disruption on the supply side, such as backlogs at the ports as some stevedores and truck drivers are unable to return to work.”

Looking ahead, AmInvestment Bank projected container throughput to contract by 15 per cent at Westports Holdings Bhd (Westports) and 10 per cent at ports of MMC Corporation Bhd (MMC) in financial year 2020 (FY20F).

The research firm noted that this will be consistent with the steep swing in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 2.9 per cent in 2019 to -3 per cent in 2020F as projected by International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This will be consistent with a 10 per cent contraction in demand for global container shipping in 2020F as projected by Copenhagen-based shipping consultant Sea-Intelligence ApS, dragged down largely by the Asia-Europe and trans-Pacific trades and the deteriorating world Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) outlook.

However, on a brighter note, AmInvestment Bank projected container throughput at Westports and ports of MMC to bounce back by an increase of 10 per cent and eight per cent respectively (from a low base) in 2021F, assuming that by then the pandemic will have been significantly contained or vaccines will have been developed and made available.

It further noted that this will result in a recovery in global GDP projected at an increase of 5.8 per cent by the IMF.

“We are more inclined to be in the ‘u-shaped recovery camp’ as far as seaport container throughput is concerned.”

The research firm only expected container throughput to recover to the pre-Covid-19 level in 2022F.

“Over the longer term, we view positively the outlook for ports in the region – Malaysia included – underpinned by rising investment in the manufacturing sector that generates tremendous inbound (feedstock) and outbound (finished product) throughput for ports.

“There have been significant relocations of the manufacturing base by multi-national companies out of China to other parts of the world including the region as they rethink geographical diversification or supply chain concentration risk, coupled with the rising labour and land costs in China and the volatile US-China relation.”