PSB leaders express support for Wong’s call for state govt to re-examine 2020 budget

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leaders have expressed support for their president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh on the need for the state government to re-examine the 2020 budget, as they felt that the revenue collected from the sales tax of five per cent on oil and gas amounting to RM2.878 billion was “questionable” and may not be forthcoming.

In the joint statement, they also supported Wong when the latter urged the state government to take immediate steps in reviewing the development initiatives for 2020 in order not to put excessive strains on the state’s financial resources.

PSB Tasik Biru branch chairman Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe said PSB members felt that the state government might have wrongly perceive the statement made by Wong as an attempt to oppose the government for the sake of opposing the 2020 budget development programmes.

He recalled that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in his winding up speech delivered on 17 Nov, 2017 had clearly stated: ‘I stand to be guided and corrected in policies. I do hope that those in the know would come forward and give their advice to the government. I am willing to listen’.

“Here, Wong made a point by offering constructive suggestion for the government to reprioritise the development projects, bearing in mind that the state revenue from oil and gas is not forthcoming,” he said in a joint statement.

Dr Tiki further stressed that the suggestion from PSB was purely out of sincere concern for the state’s financial situation.

PSB Batang Ai branch chairman Datuk William Nyalau concurred with Dr Tiki, saying that Wong, through his experience as Second Finance Minister for 15 years, offered a sincere, constructive suggestion due to the State’s financial situation based on the Chief Minister’s budget speech for 2020 delivered on November 13, 2019 amounting to RM10.067 billion.

He said this amount is no longer tenable as the revenue was heavily calculated based on the expected sales tax of five percent on oil and gas amounting to RM2.878 billion, which is so crucial to the State budget and is not forthcoming.

He noted that the lower oil price would affect five percent royalties drastically and revenue from sales tax on palm oil products, timber royalty, dividend income and overall interests collectible will be very much reduced and these will definitely affect the 2020 budget on development projects and programmes.

“Furthermore, the over RM2.0 billion for the aid packages not appropriated for the contingency fund in 2020 will definitely impact the financial distress of the government,” he said.

Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat believed that the consequence of the state’s financial constraints had made Wong’s call for a re-examination of the state’s budget 2020 for development projects and programmes, as announced by the chief minister.

The PSB Balai Ringin branch chairman said therefore, it is very important for the state government to re-adjust the overblown deficits for year 2020 by putting on hold or doing away with some of the mega projects of low priority such as the Second Trunk Road, ART and the like.

Masir further agreed with Wong that the government should avoid venturing into unfamiliar territory of development projects such as hydrogen plants and hydrogen buses.