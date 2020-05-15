RM170,000 to fix water woes in Tuaran village

TUARAN: The Sabah government has allocated RM170,000 to address the water supply problem in Kampung Penimbawan Tuaran.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said the gravity pipe used in the village is unable to meet the water needs of the villagers.

He said that following studies, the government has decided to provide the allocation and resolve the problem the villagers have been facing for a long time.

“We shall endeavor to ensure it is addressed speedily and prior to the Hari Raya celebration,” he said when handing over 1,000 food packets to the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to be distributed to those in need.

Madius also mentioned that 41 villages are affected by water supply shortage in Tamparuli and in Tuaran, particularly during drought season.