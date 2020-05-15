SRDC holds first briefing, meeting via Zoom app

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is embracing the ‘new normal’ with the first briefing and meeting for councillors and section heads conducted via Zoom app yesterday during Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said using technology will be the new norm by SRDC to ensure that all issues and outstanding matters are dealt with during CMCO.

“For a start, deputy chairman Councillor Robert Lau and all the standing committee chairmen together with SRDC’s section heads joined the three-hour video conferencing,” he said, adding that the council will be video conferencing to ensure the safety of the councillors and staff during CMCO.

During the video conferencing, council secretary Justani Joni briefed them on current issues and projects especially the recent flash floods, stray dogs, markets and ‘tamu’, as well as the operation of the council office.

Council engineer Jacky Tiong gave an update on the progress of the council’s projects during CMCO while other section heads also gave their briefings.

The standing committee chairmen who joined the video conferencing were councillors Lau, Teo Boon Siew, Kong Chek King, David Entulu and Belawan Duat.