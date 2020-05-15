S’wak comes up with Covid Trace app, public urged to utilise it – Dr Sim

KUCHING: Sarawak has come up with an app called Covid Trace meant to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the state as more economic sectors reopen during the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the app developed by Sarawak Information Systems Sdn. Bhd. (SAINS) and the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) can now be downloaded on Play Store for Android devices and App Store for IOS devices.

He explained this app amongst others allows health authorities to trace those who had been in contact with a Covid-19 positive case and take steps to curb the disease from infecting more people.

“I urge all Sarawakians to download it. Switch on Bluetooth so that the app can automatically detect who are around you.

“We have overcome the first wave in Sarawak but we need everybody to please help to prevent the second wave of Covid-19,” he said at the daily Covid-19 update today.

He explained this app can automatically detect and get the phone numbers of people within three metres around the handphone user.

Having said that, he assured Sarawakians that their data will be safely stored in their handphone when using the app.

“The data is safely stored in your handphone, no one else can access it. Only when you are positive, then the health authority will access it to make it faster to trace the people whom you were in contact with.

“Whatever information gathered will be stored on your handphone for 21 days. In case one of us is positive, then the health authority will be able to inform you if you are a close contact that you will need to come to be screened for Covid-19,” he said.

He also revealed that efforts are now ongoing to develop a Version 2 for this app, whereby the users will have to scan QR codes every time they enter a business premise.

He pointed out that once the Version 2 is ready, members of the public in Sarawak do not have to write down their particulars and phone numbers like what they do now before entering business premises during the current CMCO period.

“Just scan the QR code and all information will be integrated,” he said, adding that contact tracing is an important measure in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who was also at the same press conference, also said he had downloaded the app and he urged Sarawakians to do likewise.