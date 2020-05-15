Temporary shelter closed, vagabonds sent home

SRI AMAN: Temporary shelter set up at the Sri Aman District Council Mini Stadium was officially closed on Tuesday.

The 10 vagabonds who were housed there during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18, to protect them from the spread of Covid-19, were sent home.

Assistant Minister of Community Well Being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who officiated at the closing, said the Welfare Department had been providing the vagabonds with food and basic necessities.

He called on their respective families to accept and take care of them at home to prevent them from going back to life on the streets.

Harden thanked the Sri Aman Disaster Management Committee, Sri Aman Resident and District offices, Welfare Department, police, People’s Volunteer Corps, Civil Defence Department, and the army for their assistance.

He also presented food aid packs to all the vagabonds to bring home.