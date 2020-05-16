24 cheated by online scammers – police

KOTA KINABALU: The public are reminded once again to be careful when making online transactions – do not fall victim to scammers.

This reminder was issued by Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji following receipt of 24 reports from individuals who have fallen victims to online scams after allegedly purchasing face masks and hand sanitizers online since early February this year.

“Following the global coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, the number of face massk and hand sanitizers were scarce and many people opted to purchase the items online.

“Several companies had allegedly advertised the sale of face mask and hand sanitizers through social media such as Facebook and Instagram.

“These companies or scammers, requested their victims to make payment through an account provided by them but once payment has been made, the victims will never receive their purchase while the contact number can never be reached,” he said.

Habibi said 24 people had fallen victims to such scam with losses amounting to RM147,329.74.

After several months of investigation, police managed to identify eight people and detained them for allegedly owning the account number.

“They have been charged in court under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property,” said Habibi.

He, therefore, reminded the public to be careful when purchasing online to prevent from falling victims to scammers.

He also urged those who believed they have been a victim of such scam to come forward to lodge a police report so that appropriate action could be taken.