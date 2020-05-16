31 individuals arrested during raid on ‘music cafe’ operating during CMCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested 31 individuals during a raid at a purported ‘music cafe’ in Green Heights at 9pm last night.

CID chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai in a statement said the raid had been carried out as the premise was contravening the directive of the Health Director-General.

“During the raid, police found that there were a total of 31 people inside consuming alcohol,” said Denis.

He added that the suspects, comprised of 21 males and 10 females, were aged between 15 to 55 and 12 of the suspects (10 females and two males) were foreigners.

“Seven of the female suspects also failed to produce relevant travel documents,” he added.

All of them were arrested under Section 269 of the Penal Code, 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act, Regulation 3 and Regulation 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 6) Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, a similar raid was carried out by the Miri district police at 11pm last night.

During the raid at Jalan Kubu, a total of 22 individuals (15 males and seven females) were arrested.

Out of the 22 suspects, three of them were foreigners.