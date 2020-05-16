Call to improve condition of quarantine centers

TAWAU: Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan has urged the state and federal governments through the Malaysian Ministry of Health to take note of the unsatisfactory conditions of quarantine centers in the state.

He said quarantine centers including Institut Perguruan Balung (IPG) in Tawau were set up to isolate at-risk individuals from infecting others in an effort to curb the outbreaks of Covid-19.

Nizam said he had received many complaints from the public expressing dissatisfaction with the quarantine center provided at IPG Balung, which is not satisfactory.

Bathrooms and toilets are mixed for men and women, dirty, broken pipes, damaged lots and no cleaning was done.

Social distance does not exist. How can we break the Covid-19 chain if the level of cleanliness at IPG Balung is so bad, he said yesterday.

According to Nizam, at the Sabah state assembly last April, Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal said RM200 million was allocated for the implementation of small projects for efforts to improve the quality of infrastructure coverage including 39 quarantine centers being gazetted in Sabah.

“I urge the state government to use the provision to improve IPG Balung and I also propose several hotels in Tawau to be registered and serve as quarantine centers,” he said.