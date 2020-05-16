Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded for Sarawak today, total at 544

KUCHING: No new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases were recorded in Sarawak today, for the third consecutive day, with the number of positive cases remaining at 544 since the first case was detected on March 13.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), there are 99 active cases being treated at hospitals across the state, with one case in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Eighteen of them are relapse cases where they were re-tested positive again after recovering from the virus.

On a positive note, the statement noted that 23 cases had fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital today, with 19 of them from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), three from Bintulu Hospital and one from Sibu Hospital.

This brings the total recovery cases to date at 428 cases, or 78.68 per cent, out of the total 544 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Bau District today has been declared as a green zone after no new cases from the district were reported for two weeks, bringing the total of green zone districts in Sarawak to 34, and yellow zone districts to six.

The six yellow zone districts are Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Tebedu, Lundu, Sibu and Serian.

Meanwhile, SDMC recorded a total of 6,164 Sarawakian students who have returned from the Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak to date.

The committee also recorded a total of 1,542 local students returning to their hometowns from local higher learning institutions.