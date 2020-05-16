Covid-19: One death recorded in Malaysia, 17 new positive cases – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the number of fatalities from the disease to 113, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 113rd death (Case 6,856) involved a Malaysian female aged 53 who had a history of end-stage lung cancer and high blood pressure.

“She was a Ministry of Health medical staff in Sabah, but took her sick leave due to cancer.

“She was admitted to Women and Children Hospital in Likas, Sabah on May 5. She was found to be positive with Covid-19 and died on May 7 at 1.30pm,” Dr Noor Hisham said at a press conference giving the daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

He said that there were 17 positive cases recorded as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of cases to 6,872.

Out of the 17 cases, 6 were imported cases while the remaining 11 were locally-transmitted infections which involved 5 people who were non-Malaysian citizens.

On a positive note, Dr Noor Hisham said 73 cases had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total cumulative tally of recovered cases to 5,512.

Currently, the total number of active cases is 1,247 cases, out of which 13 are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, five of which require ventilator support.