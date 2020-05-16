Face masks for KKJA members

KOTA KINABALU: To ensure media practitioners are protected against Covid-19, Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) yesterday distributed 3,300 face masks to 66 members who registered for the masks.

The face masks were donated by the Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Dr Christina Liew (3,000 pieces), The East Malaysia Standing Committee of Taipei Investors’ Association in Malaysia (2,000 pieces) and Repsol (300 pieces).

KKJA chairman Yong Ted Phen expressed his gratitude to the donors for their contribution as face masks have become an essential item amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the association had opened registration for the masks for members upon receiving the three batches of face masks.

“A total of 66 members have registered for the masks and each of them received one box (50 pieces) of masks.”

Yong also thanked the co-owner of Kuo Man Restaurant, Kent Chu, for allowing KKJA to use his premises as the collection point for the face masks yesterday.

Also present were KKJA deputy president Tang Pok Ngai, vice president Peter Kwan, welfare officer James Tseu, recreation officer Lo Teck Loong and committee member Chok Sim Yee.