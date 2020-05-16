IAM channels Raya aid to 1,500 underprivileged Muslim families

KUCHING: Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM) acknowledges the hardship faced by many underprivileged Muslim families during the current Covid-19 pandemic, which has necessitated the enforcement of the earlier Movement Control Order (MCO) and the present Conditional MCO.

This year’s Ramadan is also a challenge for them, having to perform fasting under certain restrictions.

“Those under the ‘asnaf’ group (those eligible to receive tithe under shariah), the contractual workers, those who rely on daily or weekly pay, and the self-employed individuals such as small-time traders, are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It is a challenging Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri for them.

“As such, we at IAM feel that it is a part of our obligations to help these groups,” said IAM president Zawahir Abdullah in a statement today, issued in connection with its nationwide ‘Bantuan Ramadan Covid-19 2020’ programme run in cooperation with Etiqa Takaful.

Under this partnership, Etiqa Takaful distributed its corporate tithe to help IAM run its humanitarian programmes.

The ‘Bantuan Ramadan Covid-19 2020’ involved the distribution of food packs to 1,500 needy Muslim families in six states across Malaysia.

“The presentation is done simultaneously today, with the help from our network partners and volunteers in all these locations.

“We’re unable to attend these events ourselves due to travelling restrictions under the CMCO,” said Zawahir.

In Kuching, the handover ceremonies took place in two locations, Masjid Darul Ibadah in Kampung Kudei Lama and Surau Darul Asyikin in Kampung Sungai Lumut, involving 150 and 100 families, respectively.

“Those in the ‘asnaf’ group also comprise single mothers, orphans, elderly citizens who are without caretakers, as well as individuals with special needs who are reliant to others,” said Zawahir.

The other locations that also held the presentation of donated items earlier today were PPR Seri Cempaka, Pantai Dalam in Kuala Lumpur involving 250 families; Kampung Rezab Kayu Api, Sungai Manik in Perak (250 families); Kampung Bukit Nambua (100 families) and SK Padang Sanai, Padang Terap (150 families), both in Kuala Nerang, Kedah; Tanah Merah (100 families) and Sekolah PASTI Nurfalahiah in Kampung Sungai Sok, Kuala Krai (150 families) – both in Kelantan; as well as Kampung Rengalau Baru, Kiulu (150 families) and Kampung Kiwoi, Tamparuli (100 families) – both in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Zawahir said IAM would continue with its charity and community-based activities throughout the Syawal month.

Moreover, he also called for more corporate organisations to emulate Etiqa Takaful in terms of involvement in more humanitarian programmes.