Iban community leaders urged to tell community members to heed gov’t advice, forgo ‘ngabang’

KUCHING: Kuching Iban community chief Temenggong Dato Bernard Aggan is calling on all Iban Pemancas, Penghulus, Tuai Rumahs and Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairmen to tell their community members to heed the state government’s advice to forgo Gawai ‘ngabang’ or open house this year to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission.

He said in a statement that he supported the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday that people are not allowed to go for ‘ngabang’ or house to house visiting during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations, with the exception of not more than 20 close family members only.

“We need to be extremely careful when celebrating Gawai for fear there will be an outbreak of the Covid-19 illness among us.

“The dreaded illness is still around us. We are in the midst of fighting a battle, so we must follow all the advice and strategies in order to win,” said Bernard.

He also agrees with the limit of 20 close family members coming at the same time, but suggests that to fully observe social distancing, they should come in a group of 10 at a time, where one group can come in the morning while the other can come later in the afternoon.

“But since our typical city houses may not be able to comfortably accommodate 20 people coming at the same time, I suggest for them to come in two groups of 10 people each.

“One group could come in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Then we can do the social distancing,” he said.

“Actually, the advice is for us not to hold any Gawai open house. It is not that we do not welcome our friends from other races to visit us and share our Gawai joys.

“Like other Malaysians, the Iban community must do their part to break the chain of transmission (of Covid-19),” he said.

Bernard also advised Iban community leaders to remind their communities not to organise any gatherings or functions that would attract a huge crowd.

“Gawai is still full of joys and happiness when we celebrate among our own family members. The bottom line is we should not have any mass gatherings.

“An infected person but who is asymptomatic can easily spread the Covid-19 illness in such a situation.

“I too would like to remind everyone to maintain the highest personal hygiene,” he said.