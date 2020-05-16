KK public parks open – Mayor

KOTA KINABALU: Public parks in Kota Kinabalu are open to the public but the Sabah International Dragon Boat Race is amongst the activities not allowed in it during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman, in accordance with the State Government’s decision, had given directives for the Likas Bay Public Park, Tun Fuad Stephens Park in Bukit Padang and Ujana Rimba Tropika Park to be opened to the public starting May 10.

Activities allowed at the public parks are jogging and biking, and taichi, yoga and aerobics with not more than 10 people in a group at a time whilst practising the two-meter social distancing to keep the people safe from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Picnicking, barbecuing, gotong royong, beach cleaning, family day events, birthday parties, sports events, filming, making of drama, documentary and commercials, children’s playground activities, fitness station activities, running events, marathons, bicycle racing events, motorcycle convoy events, lighted cycling events, fishing competitions and other group activities with more than 10 people in a group are not allowed at the three public parks.

Annual events such as the Sabah International Dragon Boat Race and New Year Celebration are also not allowed in the parks.