Long distance bus service yet to resume operation

MIRI: Long haul bus service has yet to resume despite Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) allowing certain sectors to re-open.

A check by The Borneo Post at Miri Bus Terminal yesterday found only several members of the public enquiring about bus tickets to central and southern zones in the state.

“We will have to wait for further notice from the government,” said an unnamed customer in disappointment.

The only counter opened was to attend to enquiries and give information on inter-division travel but not for sale of tickets..

“For now, we cannot sell tickets to Bintulu, Sibu and Kuching. We have also absolutely no idea when the long distance service will resume, and wait for decision by the state government,” said the staff.