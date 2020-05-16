Malaysian army to review training doctrine after Covid-19

KUCHING: The Malaysian Army (TDM) will be re-evaluating its doctrine or philosophy of training as well as the equipment required to combat a global event such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Army chief, General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said in the context of Covid-19, the army would be outlining among others to conduct an operation where the enemy is invisible.

“It is clear we need to set up a team to study how the armed forces in the world face such enemies,” he told reporters after visiting a roadblock at Sekama here today.

Also present in the visit were Sarawak Police Commissioner, Datuk Aidi Ismail, Army Eastern Field Commander, Lt Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain and First Division Infantry commander, Maj Gen Datuk Mohd Din Abu.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Hasbullah said apart from physical enemies, the army is also facing threats in terms of ideology such as during the cold war.

“I have ordered the Deputy Army chief and the Malaysian Army Training and Doctrine Command commander to look at the events happening now and its implications on our preparedness and capability to mount such an operation,” he said.

In Sarawak, 500 TDM personnel have been deployed at 33 roadblock locations and 22 vehicle patrols during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from phase one to four.

Under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), only 22 roadblocks and 20 vehicle patrols as well as 11 monitoring teams are deployed with 369 army personnel.

In this regard, Ahmad Hasbullah said the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) takes a serious view of the security at the land and sea borders as more than 5,000 personnel are on duty at all Malaysian borders.

“ATM is also mobilising personnel and teams randomly and in rotation for border control duties especially at the Malaysia-Kalimantan and Malaysia-Brunei borders.

“Cumulatively, there were 21 successful actions achieved through detention, seizures, repatriation and arrest from patrols and control to tighten rat trails at the Kalimantan-Sarawak border during the enforcement of MCO,” he added. – Bernama