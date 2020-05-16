No express boat service for Sibu/Kapit sector yet – Hatta

SIBU: There is no express boat operating yet for the Sibu/Kapit sector, says Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

He said operation was only available between areas within the same zone.

“Sibu is yellow zone, while Kapit is green (zone) hence, boat operation between the two towns is prohibited.

“However, there are exceptions. Express boats carrying essential goods are allowed to operate the Sibu/Kapit sector as well as those chartered by state or divisional Disaster Management Commitee to send students from institutes of higher learning home.

“Express boats carrying passengers from Kapit to Putai are allowed provided there is a police permit,” Hatta added.

Meanwhile, about 50 students from institutions of higher learning were ferried home to Kapit on a chartered express boat yesterday. They boarded an express boat at Sibu Express Boat Terminal.

When contacted, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw said: “More than 50 students using a chartered express were sent home to Kapit yesterday.”