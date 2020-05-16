Online turtle egg sellers can face legal action – DOF

KUALA LUMPUR: Any form of sale of endangered marine animals such as turtles including their eggs is prohibited and subject to legal action, according to the Department of Fisheries (DOF).

The department said in a statement today that it received complaints from the public via Facebook and Twitter on the alleged sale of turtle eggs from Terengganu which was advertised on Shopee Malaysia on May 12.

However, it said, a check revealed that the advertisement was dropped two days ago (May 13).

“All states prohibit the sale of all species of turtles including eggs except for the state of Terengganu which only prohibits the sale of leatherback turtle eggs only where the enforcement applies to the state enactment.

“However, legal uniformity should ensure that turtles are protected under the Fisheries Act 1985 (Act 317), International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686) and state turtle enactment as well as fisheries methods on turtles and turtle eggs,” the statement said. – Bernama