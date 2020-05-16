PGA foil attempt to smuggle onions into Indonesia

BAU: The 11th Battalion of General Operations Force (PGA) have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly trying to smuggle out onions into Indonesia around 8.45pm on May 14.

Its commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai in a statement said the suspect was driving his lorry when police intercepted the vehicle near Kampung Stass, Bau.

“Checks revealed a total of 320 gunny sacks of red onions which was believed to be heading to Kalimantan, Indonesia,” said Rosdi.

He added that the operation was carried out based on intelligence and information that they had gathered.

“During the check, he also failed to produce any relevant documents for his goods,” said Rosdi.

The seized onions and lorry worth around RM112,000 were later handed over to the Bau district police for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 6) Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, the public are urged to cooperate and inform the police on any suspicious activities in their area.

“These are one of the methods for the authorities to curb and tackle crimes,” he added.