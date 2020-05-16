Police will start issuing compounds for those defying inter-state travel restriction, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The police have started compounding motorists for attempting inter-state travel starting today instead of telling them to turn back, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The latest directive follows a staggering count of 508 vehicles as of last night that were found trying to cross state lines for various reasons and were told to turn back, he said.

“Although we have told the people not to ‘balik kampung’ (return to hometowns) for the Hari Raya celebrations, it is still happening. I want to remind everyone that the roadblocks have started and action will be taken. After a meeting today, we have decided that the police can start issuing compound notices to those who defy the standard operating procedures (SOP), ” he told a press conference after the daily update in Putrajaya today.

“Instead of paying the compound, the money can be used for other things.”

He added that there were 146 inter-state roadblocks nationwide with 238,500 vehicles inspected, and 72 people have been arrested for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Of that figure, 60 were remanded and 12 were released on police bail, he said.

At the same time, he reminded media practitioners to adhere to the SOP while attending events.

He said this following report of them not practising social distancing during Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“We will discuss with event organisers. Maybe the media don’t know the place is small. If they attend a function and they see the space is limited, they don’t need to enter anymore as they should mind their safety first.”