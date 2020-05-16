Revenue from forestry sector down by 20 pct in first quarter

KUCHING: The revenue generated by Sarawak’s forestry sector dropped by 17 to 20 per cent in the first quarter this year.

State Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad who disclosed this yesterday said, “If the current situation continues until the end of the year, we expect the revenue generated from the sector to decline by 30 to 40 per cent for the whole year, based on existing market conditions.”

He said the department anticipated the decline in revenue because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

To mitigate the revenue drop the Forest Department allowed companies and players to operate since phase one of MCO, he added.

“The forest sector depends greatly on market conditions including export market. If the market is closed and ships are not coming, the sales of our wood products will be affected.”

Hamden said this during the launching of guidelines for staff members and visitors in the department’s offices at Wisma Sumber Alam, Jalan Stadium here yesterday.

He hoped companies and employers in the sector would try to avoid laying off workers although the forestry industry is currently facing a challenging environment.

Hamden said the forestry sector has contributed immensely to the state and it employs over 100,000 people.

“So far, we have not heard cases of companies in the sector retrenching their workers. We hope the state forestry sector would not be affected to an extent that necessitated a retrenchment exercise among the companies.”

Hamden said that a ‘Covid Forestku Sayang’ application would be launched by the department to record data of visitors who come into their offices in Wisma Sumber Alam.

“These data will be referred to if positive Covid-19 cases were discovered inside the offices in the future,” he said, adding the data collected will also be utilised to improve their service.

At the function, Hamden also handed over face masks, sanitisers and digital thermometers to all division and unit heads in the building.

“We will hand over such items to ten divisions of the state forest department, spanning seven floors in Wisma Sumber Alam,” he said.

Hamden urged all players in the state forestry sector to obey strictly the standard operating procedures issued by the state disaster management committee.