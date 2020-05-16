RM150,000 goods given to Sandakan folk

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong yesterday said that P186 Parliament Sandakan managed to distribute RM150,000 worth of goods to the Sandakan community since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

“I’m thankful to our Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Mohd Shafie Apdal for allocating a special disaster relief fund to P186 Sandakan Parliament office to help the Sandakan Community during this crisis.

“I would also like to thank my team as well as the numerous donors and volunteers who made all those distributions at various locations around Sandakan possible during the MCO period,” Vivian said.

Out of the RM150,000, nearly RM50,000 was spent to distribute food items such as rice, noodles, eggs and cooking oil for lower income families, senior citizens who live alone as well as those families with single parent and children that required special care.

Apart from that, another RM60,000 was spent on distributing fresh fish, noodles and soy source to approximately 4,610 households in lower income housing areas here such as Taman Mesra, Taman Harmoni, Sri Taman, Kam Jai Yen, and Sim Sim Low Cost Flat.

In addition, together with contributions from Non-Government Organisations and donors, about RM15,000 was used to purchase baby formula due to urgent requests from large numbers of parents for assistance while RM20,000 was spent on contributions to frontliners on duty at places such as Hospital Duchess of Kent, Klinik Kesihatan, Taman Batu Putih Quarantine Centre, Police and Army personnel at various roadblocks, Fire and Rescue Department personnel, Public Works Department personnel, Sandakan Municipal Council personnel, Bank Union staff and media personnel.

Items contributed included 10,000 face masks, hand sanitisers, food items, canopies, disinfectant sprayers, tables and fans. The remaining RM5,000 was used on logistics arrangement throughout the MCO period.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to all NGOs, corporations and individuals who kindly donated in cash and in kinds to help out during the MCO lockdown.

“This Gentingmas Sdn Bhd which contributed baby formula and 100 Plus canned drinks, Kim Teck Chong which contributed bread rolls, Datuk John Khoo who contributed 5,000 face masks, local NGO Future Alam Borneo who raised funds to purchase 400 packs of baby formula and nearly 300 food packs to the needy, as well as other generous donors that contributed two tonnes of cabbage and 4,000 packs of noodles,” Vivian said.

She said while acknowledging that it was not possible to reach out to 100 per cent of those who are in dire need of assistance during this period, P186 Parliament Sandakan would continue to reach out to the community at large, especially when the conditional MCO had just been extended to June 9 and the economic uncertainties that accompanied this global pandemic.

“The disaster relief fund allocated by the Sabah State Government will continue to be used to serve the rakyat during Covid-19 crisis. We estimate to spend another RM50,000 for food supply and other aid items for the community post-MCO and also planning to start collaborating with the various industries and sectors here to work on the local economy recovery, as we will need to find ways to restart our economy after this crisis is over.

“As a federal opposition Member of Parliament, we have neither received any special funding from Putrajaya to assist the community during this crisis, nor the 1,000 food packs that were promised by the new Minister of Women and Families Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

“However, we will use every Ringgit available wisely and make sure that it is used on the rakyat and to take good care of my P186 constituency.

“We believe that we will achieve the best for Sandakan when the parliament office and the rakyat work together as a team,” Vivian said.