Sarawak govt agencies, depts resume operations

KUCHING: Sarawak government agencies and departments have resumed operations, to be based on the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“State departments and agencies need to comply with the SOPs in place when rendering their services to customers,” said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion when met during his visit to Sarawak Service Centre in Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching at Jalan Bukit Mata Kuching here yesterday.

Aside from the centre, Jaul also checked on SOP compliance at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

After the inspection, Jaul officiated at the Sarawak Forest Department’s Operation Basic Guidelines and launch of ‘Covid Forestku Sayang’ application at Wisma Sumber Alam.

The application is to record the data of visitors going to the department.

Department heads and government officials accompanied Jaul during the inspection yesterday.