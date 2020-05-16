Sighting of new moon of Syawal on May 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The date to sight the new moon of Syawal to determine Aidilfitri will be on Friday, May 22, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced yesterday.

In a statement, it said the Conference of Rulers had consented to the determination of the date for Aidilfitri based on the “rukyah” (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods.

“The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date for Aidilfitri over radio and television that night,” it said.

A total of 15 locations have been selected to sight the new moon of Syawal this year in accordance with the current Movement Control Order in force. — Bernama