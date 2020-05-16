S’kan bus operators go on strike over fares

SANDAKAN: Bus operators in Sandakan have decided to stop operating starting today (May 16) while waiting for the relevant authority to allow them to double the bus fares.

Bus drivers here had been suffering losses following standard operating procedures (SOP) that only allow them to take half the number of passengers from the bus’ capacity.

Members of Persatuan Pemilik Bas Henti-Henti Sandakan (Sandakan Bus Owners Association) gathered at the Bus Terminal at town yesterday to discuss on the issue, in which they came up with the decision to stop operating.

One of the association’s members who was at the scene, Ijim Rizmil said that all the bus drivers (including big bus and vans) had decided to stop operation and wait for relevant authority to give a green light for them to increase the bus fares.

“I had been conducting business at a loss for the past five days. We are hoping that our association’s chairman could discuss this matter with LPKP (Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board) to come up with a solution to this problem. All we ask for is to be allowed to implement a temporary rate just for the time being (during Conditional Movement Control Order),” he said.

Ijim owns a mini bus (van) that travels to and fro Kampung Bahagia and town.

On Wednesday (May 13) operating buses here started to double their bus fares. This was done without permission of any authority. Some bus drivers also opted not to operate.

On Thursday (May 14), Senior Minister for Security and Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Special Ministers Meeting had decided that all public transportations were not allowed to increase their fares during Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

The bus drivers here have made the decision to cease operation until they get the permission to operate at double bus fares from the relevant authority.

Currently, the buses here are to follow bus rate that is set by LPKP since 2009, which is at RM0.20 per kilometer for air-conditioned mini bus (van), and RM0.18 per kilometer for mini bus without air conditioner.

Meanwhile, most locals who have voiced their opinions on the matter said that they did not mind the increase in bus fares because they understand that the bus owners still need to make a living.

They opined that even if the buses here double the bus fares, the price is still cheaper than what is charged by e-Hailing services such as Grab.

This development has left the locals who are without vehicles with no option other than to use e-Hailing service, which would be a financial burden to those who need to get to their work places daily.