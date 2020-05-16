State leaders stand behind CM – Madius

KOTA KINABALU: Leaders of the ruling party in Sabah have expressed their undying support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

In a press conference yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau has expressed that the leaders of the present government will stand behind Shafie to lead the government.

He said Shafie has their support in defending Sabah’s rights, in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Madius, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Christina Liew and Datuk Jaujan Sambakong as well as Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon, Youth and Sports Minister Ginger Phoong, Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong, said that Shafie has been vocal in voicing Sabah’s rights in the MA63 committee which has been set up by the previous federal government under the leadership of Tun Datuk Dr Mahathir Mohamed.

“We have achieved 17 articles (in the MA63) but unfortunately, there was a change of government,” he said.

Madius told press members that there are parties trying to undermine the stability of the present government by spreading confusing information on the social media.

He said that they are unaware who these people were but the rumour being spread is that there will be a change of government in July.

He reminded the people that the Sabah government is solid since it has 18 majority in the State Legislative Assembly, unlike Kedah and Melaka where there were only one or two majority.

“The question (that there will be a change of government) does not arise,” he said.

He also called for the end of such rumour mongering as the government is facing a bigger challenge with regards to the Covid-19 war, and its fight to save lives and the economy of the State.

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Law and Native Affairs Ministers Datuk Uda Sulai and Jannie Lasimbang, Assistant Education and Innovation Minister Jenifer Lasimbang, and several other state assemblymen.