Suspected drug dealer shot dead in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Police have shot dead a man who was in their wanted list for causing serious injuries and also believed to be a drug dealer.

District police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor in a press conference yesterday said the man in his 30s was identified as Tas @ Tans.

Nasri said that acting on a tip-off, the police from Crime Investigation Division (CID) launched Op Kesan/Op Cantas at Ladang Rimmer area about 9pm on Thursday night.

“During the operation, we stumbled upon a motorcycle which was in suspicious condition and shouted at the rider to identify ourselves and ordered him to stop.

“The suspect who was shocked with the police presence immediately sped off but skidded on to the roadside. The suspect fell from his machine but immediately got up and ran towards the plantation area,” he said.

According to Nasri, policemen later jumped from their vehicle and went to pursue the suspect. During the chase, they ordered the suspect to stop but the suspect ignored.

Nasri said when police managed to approach the suspect, the suspect brandished a machete at one of the police personnel.

“In the life-threatening situation, one of the policemen fired several shots towards the suspect to defend himself.

“The suspect later fell on the ground and inspection later found the suspect died at the scene,” he daid, adding the police also found two gunshot wounds on his left chest.

According to Nasri, inspection on the body found a machete in his right hand measuring about 33 inches and three translucent packets containing six small packets filled with a substance believed to be drugs and aluminium foils.

Nasri said the drugs weighing 13.6 grammes wrapped in packets were found in the suspect’s pocket.

Following the incident, Nasri said police found that the suspect was the man who was in their wanted list for a case under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

“On May 5, this year, the suspect allegedly attacked a man using a machete (the same machete found in his hand when he was shot dead) due to his anger as the victim shouted at the drug buyers.

“Due to the attack, the man suffered serious injuries on his right hand and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said, adding that the victim later confirmed the identity of the suspect as the same man who attacked him.

In the meantime, Nasri said the police had also detained the suspect’s wife following a raid on their house in Tungku, about 8.45pm on the same day.

Nasri said during the raid, the suspect’s wife, a 17-year-old woman was found in possession of 7.76 grammes of drugs in their house. It was believed that the suspect had gone out earlier before the raid but was shot dead later while trying to escape by attacking the police.

He said the couple was believed to be active as drug pushers in Bakapit, Tungku and Ladang Rimmer area since a year ago.

However, he said, further investigations were still ongoing to find out about their involvement as well as their network.

Nasri added that the case was investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.