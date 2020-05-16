Transport fare hike must be approved by govt – CVLB

KOTA KINABALU: Public transport operators have no authority to simply hike up their fares even during the Covid-19 outbreak, said Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sabah director Arfian Julian.

He said the fares should remain the same as they were

before, even after the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) took place.

“Any increase in fares must first be approved by the government before it implemented. If this directive is not followed, the government may take action under the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334),” Arfian told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

Some of the bus operators in the state have increased their fares by 30 per cent due to the restrictions set under the CMCO.

Buses are now only allowed to carry half load of passengers.

Arfian said that CVLB Sabah is aware of the financial difficulties faced by the bus operators due the new rules and therefore the board has taken the initiative to bring the issue to the MOT.

“We have received several suggestions and requests from the public transport operators for them to be allowed to have flexibility in their prices to cover their operation costs,” he said.

“Unless there is an approval from the government, the operators will not be allowed to increase the price,” he further stressed.

He explained that each public transport must also follow all the relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which includes the use of hand santisers, temperature checks, regular disinfections, the practice of social distancing and so on.

In the event the operators fail to abide by the SOPs, the public may lodge reports against them. This can be done through CVLB Sabah’s official website or Facebook page.

“We welcome the public’s response so we can know what is actually happening on the ground,” said Arfian.

There are more than 4,000 public vehicles, comprising public buses, taxis and rental cars that are registered under CVLB Sabah.