1,000 low-income families receive food aid, petrol gift cards

KOTA KINABALU: Petronas, through its corporate social responsibility arm Yayasan Petronas and its principal marketing arm, Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), has contributed food aid and Petronas Mesra gift cards to 1,000 low-income families in Sabah and Labuan.

The items were delivered to the beneficiaries from May 15 to 17, by representatives from the Village Community Management Council as well as district offices and Community Welfare Department (JKM) in Tuaran, Kiulu, Kimanis, Beaufort, Ranau, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Sandakan and Labuan.

General Manager of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Rokiah Sulaiman said: “As we face the challenges brought on by Covid-19, we are stepping forward to support these families in need, especially in preparing for the upcoming Kaamatan and Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.”

The handover of these items was carried out by employees of the company’s various operating units, including Petronas Sabah and Labuan, PDB, Kimanis Petroleum Training Centre as well as Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for Sabah, and Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd for Labuan. They were assisted by 10 Petronas station dealers who procured, packed and transported these items to the delivery centres.

The contribution is part of Yayasan Petronas’ nationwide Sentuhan Kasih programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidil Fitri, Kaamatan and Gawai, involving 5,000 deserving families across the nation with a total contribution of RM1 million.

The Sentuhan Kasih programme is part of the Foundation’s Community Well-being and Development focus area, initiated to coincide with major celebrations in Malaysia. It provides an avenue for Yayasan Petronas to work with communities to provide for their basic needs and well-being.