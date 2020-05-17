265 investigation papers opened on Covid-19-related fake news cases – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: A total of 265 investigation papers have been opened on cases of fake news involving Covid-19 as of yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The government views the widespread of fake news on social media seriously, which some containing defamation and allegations,” he said during a press conference at Putrajaya here today.

Of the total number of cases, he said 178 cases are currently under investigation, 30 cases have been charged in courts, 11 cases were given warning notices and 11 individuals had pleaded guilty.

The senior minister urged the public to be wary and verify the authenticity of a news before sharing because those caught sharing fake news might be liable for actions to be taken.

“Recently, there was a case involving a very-very-important-person (VVIP) who was brought to court for sharing fake news.”

Ismail Sabri stressed the Royal Malaysia Police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will not hesitate to take strict actions against individuals caught in spreading fake news.