Abdul Karim: Sports complexes in S’wak to remain closed during CMCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak state government will not rush into opening its sports complexes at the moment as it is still bound by the instructions given by the federal government.

This was stated by Minister of Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah when commenting on the move made by the Sabah state government in opening almost all sports facilities and hostels on May

18 under the management of the Sabah Sports Board.

According to Abdul Karim, members of the public who still want to undertake recreational activities, they must adhere to the rules that have been approved by the authorities which include performing exercises in open fields and not engaging in any contact sports and social distancing is still important in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Sports such as football, swimming or physical activities in enclosed halls and gymnasiums are still not allowed, we must adhere to the rules that have been by the authorities and we also have adopted it for the state of Sarawak,”said Datuk Abdul Karim who is also Minister of Tourism, Sarawak Arts and Culture.

Despite this, Abdul Karim said the situation did not affect the preparedness of the Sarawak athletes who would clash at the 20th Malaysian Games (SUKMA) which had been postponed to next year as they continued to train at their respective places to maintain and maintain their current fitness level.

He said so far, only golf clubs started their operation in Sarawak.

Until today many sports complexes are still being used by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) which include the Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Lawn Bowls Arena in Petra Jaya and Miri Indoor Stadium.

He added some of the Civic Centres that are managed and operated by Ministry of Youth and Sports are also being used as screening centers for Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) including receiving centres for institutes of higher learning students returning from Peninsular, Sabah and Labuan.

Last Thursday, Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe announced all sports complexes and hostels throughout the State under the management of Sabah Sports Board will begin operation on May 18 (Monday).

Phoong explained this was in line with the earlier statement issued by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on May 10, where several sectors there are authorised to operate.