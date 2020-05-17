CMCO: Entertainment centres still not allowed to operate – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Entertainment centres are still not allowed to operate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Pubs and nightclubs are placed under entertainment centres and barred from operating throughout the CMCO. We will not compromise on such matters until the Covid-19 chain of infection has been successfully broken.

“If there are reports, we will inform the local authorities such as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to shut down these entertainment centres,” he said in the daily press conference on CMCO today.

Previously, there were reports of pubs and nightclubs at several locations in the capital having resumed operation.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the government would ensure that the country’s borders would always be protected and not breached by illegal immigrants.

He said that if the authorities managed to intercept these illegal immigrants before they entered the country’s borders, they would be sent back immediately.

“For example, several boats bringing in Rohingyas were intercepted (recently) and we sent them back on their way immediately.

“Although many were angry with us, we were not cruel. We even gave them food before escorting their boats out of the country’s waters.

Ismail Sabri said illegal immigrants who had been detained in the country would have to serve out their sentences before being deported to their countries of origin.

“Illegal immigrants who have been detained will be placed at detention centres and taken to court before being deported. Their names will also be blacklisted,” he said.

He said the task of sending the illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin would be borne by their respective embassies or family members.

Previously, Ismail Sabri had announced that a total of 1,408 illegal immigrants, who tried to enter the country through “rat lanes”, land and sea, had been arrested from May 1 until Friday (May 15).

Apart from that, the authorities have also identified and arrested 14 boat skippers (tekong) involved in attempts to bring in the illegal immigrants. – Bernama