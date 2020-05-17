CMS assures there will be sufficient supply of cement in market effective May 18

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) is stepping forward to ensure there will be a sufficient supply of cement in the market effective tomorrow (May 18).

This was stated by CMS Group managing director Dato Isaac Lugun in response to a recent outcry by some contractors that an inadequate supply of cement was hindering them from recommencing construction activities.

“We would like to reassure all construction players that an adequate supply of cement is being prepared for distribution to the market effective tomorrow and not after Gawai as inferred by some.

“In fact, as of 15 May 2020, the operation of the Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, CMS Cement Industries Sdn Bhd (CMS Cement or the Company) in Sibu was up and running in full compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the relevant authorities,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

He also said the Company’s other cement production and distribution facilities are being prepared in full compliance with the stringent SOPs set.

“We anticipate that all our cement manufacturing operations throughout Sarawak will be in full swing by tomorrow. Barring unforeseen circumstances, this essentially means that the supply of cement will be made available to local businesses throughout Sarawak effective Monday, 18 May 2020 and not later as implied.”

He also went on to say the CMS Group realised its responsibility to provide an uninterrupted supply of cement to the state of Sarawak.

“In line with this, our business continuity plan mandates that we always have a minimum reserve stock of cement in our silos. Given that construction activities were not allowed during the Movement Control Order, this stock remains untouched and we are ready to meet the demand for cement once our operations commence,” he said, adding the CMS Group did not foresee any supply issues moving forward.

He revealed that currently, CMS Cement was operating using a system of authorised dealers where it has over 25 dealers servicing its customers throughout the state.

The CMS Group operates production and distribution facilities in every major town within Sarawak. These include two plants in Kuching (the Mambong Integrated Plant and the Pending Grinding Plant), one plant in Bintulu (the Bintulu Grinding Plant), as well as bulk terminals in Sibu and Miri.

“Through our strategically located plants and terminals (all of which are outfitted with packing and bulk distribution capabilities), the market can rest assured that all of Sarawak’s main centres of economic activity, namely Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, as well as the emerging markets of Samalaju, Mukah, Lawas and their hinterlands, will have a stable and sufficient supply of quality bag and bulk cement to meet their needs effective May 18,” said Isaac.

CMS Cement produces the CEM 1 42.5N and 32.5N grades of cement.

It also produces the premium grade 52.5N grade (MS EN 197-1 standard) Portland Cement, which is for export purposes and to meet the needs of projects that have a specific need for a higher-grade cement.