Couple forgo balik kampung plans due to Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year will not be the same for a husband and wife, who are staying in Tawau with no traditional cookie treats for their families.

Nasri A and wife Rasima Wajer will have to celebrate Hari Raya by themselves as they had made a decision not to return to their hometown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have elderly parents, I have a little niece while my wife also has an elderly grandmother and little sister who may be vulnerable to the virus if infected,” said Nasri, who works as a customer service supervisor at a telecommunication company there.

Living far from his family for years, Hari Raya will be one of the days that he would normally apply for annual leave and drive to his hometown with his wife.

“I have to accept this new normal in my life, I don’t know how long this will last but it will end sooner or later, each and everyone of us have our roles to fight this virus together.

“So in view of this matter and also welcoming the government’s suggestion to just stay at home if there is nothing important to do outside, my wife and I have decided to stay in Tawau instead of going back to our hometown,” said Nasri, whose parents are staying in Kota Kinabalu while his wife’s parents are both from Sepanggar.

He also said that every year he would sponsor both his and his wife’s families with various traditional cookies from Tawau but maybe this year he won’t be able to do the same.

“Buying traditional cookies for the family is our routine for Hari Raya preparation and we do shopping too but maybe not for this year,” said Nasri wistfully.