Couple, sister-in-law arrested with parcel of ‘weed’

LABUAN: A couple and their sister-in-law were arrested after a parcel containing cannabis was found in a bedroom of their walk-up apartment at Taman Perumahan Mutiara Sg Bedaun here on Friday afternoon.

The 1,262 grammes of compacted cannabis with a street value of RM7, 000 was delivered directly to their apartment via Pos Laju from Kuala Lumpur, but the time and date received was not disclosed.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the raid by Labuan’s Narcotics CID personnel at 12.30 pm was based on a tip-off.

“During the raid, our personnel found the parcel in the couple’s bedroom, and they arrested the trio who are locals in their 20’s, but only the husband tested positive for cannabis (after urine test), while the wife and the sister-in-law are free from drug usage,” he said yesterday.

According to Farid, the cannabis was packed in a transparent plastic bag inside a box and whether the drug is for own consumption or the local market is still being investigated.

All the suspects had been brought to court yesterday for a 14-day remand order and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence. -Bernama